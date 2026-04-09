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LDF vs UDF in Kerala, BJP vs Congress in Assam, NDA vs Congress-DMK in Puducherry: Opinion polls predict close contests

Opinion polls released just before the voting day predicted a third straight term for the ruling alliance in Assam, while suggesting a very tight battle in Kerala and Puducherry.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 08:44 AM IST

LDF vs UDF in Kerala, BJP vs Congress in Assam, NDA vs Congress-DMK in Puducherry: Opinion polls predict close contests
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The single-phase polling is currently underway across Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry,  with polling beginning from 7 am across states. under tight security arrangements. The high-stakes battle across states will determine the fate of 722 candidates fighting for the 126-member state assembly in Assam, 883 candidates for all 140 constituencies in Kerala and 294 candidates for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry. Opinion polls released just before today's voting generally predicted a third straight term for the ruling alliance in Assam, while suggesting a very tight battle in Kerala and Puducherry.

Assam

According to Matrize's opinion poll data, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The data claimed that the BJP-led coalition will likely emerge victorious on 92 to 102 seats. The NDA in Assam includes the BJP, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). While the tally of the Congress and its allies will likely be between 22 and 32. The Congress is in alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the Raijor Dal, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, and the bloc is called the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM). Others may also win around four to seven seats.

Kerala

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) fight will be close, with no single alliance likely to secure a clear majority, according to Matrize's data. LDF is expected to win around 62-68 seats, while the UDF may secure 67-73 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 5 to 8 seats. Other parties are likely to win 0-3 seats. The poll suggested the LDF is likely to get 39% of the votes in Kerala,  the Congress-led UDF may receive 42% of the votes, and the BJP-led NDA is likely to get 15% of the votes in the state.

Puducherry

In Puducherry, the close fight involves the ruling NDA, which includes NR Congress and BJP, and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular, and the INDIA bloc, constituting Congress, DMK, VCK, is mounting a strong challenge.

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