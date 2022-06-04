Layer'r Shot row: Centre asks Twitter, YouTube to remove perfume advertisement amid 'toxic masculinity' allegations

Layer'r Shot advertisement has sparked a row on social media with many accusing it of outraging the modesty of women.

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the videos and clippings of a controversial body spray advertisement that has been accused of spreading toxic masculinity and rape culture.

In the advertisement campaign, four men stare at the Layer'r Shot body spray and say there are four of them and only one spray, who would take the shot. A woman passes by thinking the ugly remark is made on her. In another ad, the men make crude remarks against a woman.

The controversial advertisement has sparked a row on social media with many accusing it of outraging the modesty of women and promoting what they called rape culture.

On Saturday, the Delhi Commission for Women wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding a ban on the controversial ad.

The panel said the advertisement "promoted gang-rape culture" and also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has come across a misogynistic advertisement of a perfume brand?," said the letter which went on to describe the objectionable advertisement.

In her letter to Thakur, DCW chief Swati Maliwal sought urgent action by the ministry to ban the advertisement.

"What is this creative process that promotes toxic masculinity in its worst form and encourages gang-rape culture? FIR should be registered, advertisements should be taken off air and strongest penalty should be imposed on this company. Delhi Police and I&B Ministry must urgently act in the matter without wasting any further time," Maliwal said.

With inputs from PTI