Layer of smog envelopes Delhi-NCR as air quality still in 'very poor' category

Delhi was left reeling under ‘very poor’ pollution levels after Diwali celebrations which saw people bursting crackers to mark the occasion. Though the quality of air was better than the last three years, the condition has come down to its worst phase due to strong winds. The overall AQI in Delhi is in a 'very poor' category today.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 at 376 (very poor) and PM 10 at 278 (poor), in Lodhi Road area were recorded as reported by ANI.

There is a layer of smog in Delhi's atmosphere which as reduced visibility. The condition in some part of NCR is worse as the AQI is in the 'Hazardous' category.

The main factors contributing to this was high boundary layer wind speed, it helped to flush out and disperse high firecracker emissions. Haryana and Punjab stubble fire counts are increasing, and the transport level wind direction is favourable for plume transport (north-westerly). Biomass related contribution may touch this year's peak value (~25%) on October 29.

AQI has forecasted to improve the quality by tomorrow as a slight increase in wind speed is expected by October 30. It will help improve AQI marginally to the middle-end of the 'Poor' category.

To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4-November 15. Extremely poor pollution levels were previously predicted in Delhi due to firecracker emissions, unfavourable weather and a significant spike in stubble burning in neighbouring states.