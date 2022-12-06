Laxmi Nagar Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting tomorrow; know candidates, wards, other details here

The long-awaited Delhi MCD elections 2022 results will be made public tomorrow, December 7. Election voting for the local body elections held on December 4, 2022. In the municipal elections, which saw a voter turnout of 50%, 1,349 candidates contending for the support of roughly 1.45 crore registered voters.

On December 7, at 5:30 p.m., vote counting will conclude, and the results will be made public the same day. In the 2022 municipal elections, Paharganj, Laxminagar, Jahangirpuri, Chandni Chowk, and Silampur will be among the key constituencies.

In the 2022 MCD election, there will be four wards in the Laxmi Nagar Delhi assembly constituency that will be subject to voting. Pandav Nagar, Lalita Park, Shakarpur, and Laxmi Nagar are the names of the four wards that make up the Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency.

Laxmi Nagar Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Constituency Wards

For the Laxmi Nagar seat, three women are running for election. Meenakshi Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party is up against Alka Raghav of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sunita Dhawan of the Congress. Pandav Nagar (Ward No. 200) and Lalita Park (Ward No. 201) both have total populations of 71,022 and 55,805 respectively in the Laxmi Nagar Delhi assembly constituency. However, Shakarpur (Ward no. 202) has 66,256 people living there. And total population of47,859 in Laxmi Nagar (Ward no. 203).

The BJP won the most recent municipal elections in April 2017, which saw a voter turnout of 54%. The BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party were then the three main parties competing. This time, the conflict between Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, which has been in charge of municipal establishments for 15 years, focused heavily on garbage collection and landfills.

The BJP brought up the topic of corruption and drew attention to the custody of AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a case involving money laundering as well as Manish Sisodia's alleged links in the Delhi liquor policy controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party appears to be gaining ground in this race despite the corruption allegations, according to exit polls.

Even though exit polls aren't factual, but if it turned out to be true on results day, the BJP, which has been in power for the last 15 years, would suffer a significant setback.

