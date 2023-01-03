Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Laxman Jagtap, Maharashtra BJP MLA, dies after battling cancer

Laxman Jagtap, MLA from Chinchwad in Pune, was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment since a long time.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Laxman Jagtap, Maharashtra BJP MLA, dies after battling cancer
Laxman Jagtap

Pune: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Laxman Jagtap died at 59 on Tuesday, party sources said. Jagtap, the legislator from Chinchwad in Pune, was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment since a long time, a family member said.

He breathed his last at a private hospital here, sources said.

The BJP has lost two MLAs from the state within a fortnight.

On December 22, Mukta Tilak, the party legislator from Kasba seat in Pune, had passed away.

Jagtap was a three-time MLA from Chinchwad Assembly seat. Despite his ailment, Jagpat had travelled from Pune to Mumbai to cast vote during the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council elections held in May and June last year, which earned him praise in political circles.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, said this is the second unfortunate news for the party in 15 days.

"After Tilak's death, this is the second shock for all BJP workers. We all live like a family and the passing away of Jagtap is like losing a family member," he said.

Jagtap battled a serious ailment like cancer with his fighting spirit but a month back, his condition became critical, Patil said.

READ | Kanjhawala death: Who is this mystery girl with victim Anjali? CCTV footage makes Delhi accident murkier

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.