Lawyers vs Police: Agitating Delhi cops end 11-hour protest at headquarters

Following assurances from senior officials, the Delhi Police personnel ended the 11-hour protest that started Tuesday morning.

At least a thousand policemen had gathered outside the police headquarters since morning to stage a protest against the assault on them during the clashes that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2, where several officials on both sides were injured.

The protestors demanded the revocation of licenses of lawyers who assaulted the police officers and workers and the transfer of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash. They also demanded the creation of a police association, better treatment to injured policemen, reinstatement of suspended police personnel, and strict action against the lawyers, among other demands.

In the evening, Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, Satish Golcha, had urged the cops to call off the protest. "I request all of you to please return to your duty points," he had said.

He had also assured that all the policemen who were injured in the clash will be given a compensation of Rs 25,000 by Delhi Police.

Delhi Lieutenant governor, Anil Baijal, had also noted that advocates and police are important pillars of the criminal justice system who should work in complete harmony and advised the Commissioner of Police that senior officers should visit the injured policemen to boost their morale & comfort their families. The LG also directed the Chief

Secretary to ensure that the best possible medical treatment is provided to the injured advocates and policemen, adding that suitable ex-gratia compensation should be given to the injured officers of Delhi Police as well.

Delhi Police's Joint Commissioner (Southern range) Devesh Srivastava has assured the personnel who are protesting outside the police headquarters that all their demands would be accepted.

"FIRs have also been registered in connection with Saket and Tis Hazari Court incidents. No departmental action will be taken against those who are protesting," he said to the police personnel who are holding a protest at the police headquarters to condemn the attacks by a group of lawyers that took place in Tis Hazari court over issues of parking.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the cops to maintain discipline and resume their duties.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and two SHOs, and eight advocates sustained injuries in the clash that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy, and eight jail vans were also damaged.