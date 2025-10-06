Lawyer tries to throw object at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

Before the incident, Kishore was heard shouting, “Sanatan’s insult will not be tolerated.”

In a shocking incident at the Supreme Court, a lawyer reportedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was quickly restrained by court staff and handed over to the police.

Before the incident, Kishore was heard shouting, “Sanatan’s insult will not be tolerated.” Justice Gavai remained calm throughout the situation. He later said that such acts do not affect him and directed that court proceedings should continue as normal. Officials from the Delhi Police and Supreme Court security are currently questioning the accused.

Reacting to the incident, Advocate Rohit Pandey, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said, "Today's incident is a very sad one. If a lawyer has committed or attempted to commit assault in a court, we strongly condemn it. He is a member of our bar. We recently inquired and found out that he is a member of the 2011 Bar. But it is a very sad incident. He attempted this based on the comment made by the CJI in the case of Lord Vishnu matter. This is a very sad incident. We strongly condemn this, and if this incident is true, action should be taken."