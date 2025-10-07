Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl shoe at CJI BR Gavai, reveals reason behind his actions: 'God made...'

Rakesh Kishore clearly mentioned that it was the duty of the Chief Justice of India to maintain the dignity of the Constitutional post. He also criticised Justice Gavai for the SC’s decision on the use of a bulldozer by the state governments.

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore took many by shock when, on Monday, he attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. Now, in an interview with ANI, Rakesh Kishore has opened up about his actions, explaining why he does not regret them. Rakesh Kishore said that he was hurt by the CJI’s remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore defends hurling a shoe at CJI BR Gavai

Rakesh Kishore was quoted as saying, "I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the Chief Justice’s court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying, ‘Go pray to the idol to restore its head.’ While we see that when there are cases against other religions, like the railways’ land in Haldwani, it was occupied by a particular community. When an attempt was made to remove this, the Supreme Court put a stay on it three years ago. In Nupur Sharma’s case, the court said, ‘You have ruined the atmosphere’. When there are matters related to the Sanatan Dharma, be it Jallikatu or the height of the Dahi Handi, Supreme Court’s orders have hurt me."

He further said, "If you do not want to provide relief, at least do not make fun of it. It was an injustice that the petition was dismissed. However, I am against violence, but you should think about why a common man who is not affiliated with any group took such a step. It is not that I was under the influence of a substance; it was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful and I have no regrets… I have not done anything; God made me do it."

Rakesh Kishore slams CJI BR Gavai

Rakesh Kishore clearly mentioned that it was the duty of the Chief Justice of India to maintain the dignity of the Constitutional post. He also criticised Justice Gavai for the SC’s decision on the use of a bulldozer by the state governments.

“CJI is sitting on a Constitution post and is called 'My Lord', so he should understand the meaning of it and maintain the dignity. I ask the CJI and people opposing me if Yogi Ji’s bulldozer action against people occupying the government’s land in Bareilly was wrong?” Kishore said.

Condemning his suspension by the Bar Council, he said that the Council had flouted the law. He said, “Section 35 of the Advocates Act, under which I have been suspended, a disciplinary committee has to be constituted, which will send a notice, and I will reply. But the Bar Council has flouted the rules in my case. Now, I have to return the fee for my clients."

