Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended

The Bar Council of India on Monday suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore from practice hours after he tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside courtroom. Kishore, who is reportedly in his 70s, said in a statement to the police that he was upset over the top judge's recent comments on a Hindu deity idol in Khajuraho temples. The lawyer attempted the attack during a hearing, after which he was escorted out and was heard shouting: "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahenge (Will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan dharma or Hinduism).

What happened in Supreme Court on Monday?

Kishore was questioned by the police for about three hours in connection with his courtroom act. "However, no action has been taken against him as the SC office did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released. His shoe and documents were also released," a police official said, according to Hindustan Times. During Monday's hearing, Kishore approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at the CJI. The chief justice remained calm and asked for the hearing to continue. "Don’t get distracted by all this...These things do not affect me," he reportedly told lawyers present in the court.

What were CJI Gavai's controversial comments?

A few weeks ago, CJI Gavai had courted controversy for his remarks on a Hindu deity idol placed in Madhya Pradesh's Javari Temple, part of the famed Khajuraho group of monuments. Rejecting a plea that sought reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol, CJI Gavai had said: "This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something." The comments sparked a row, with many Hindu activists saying the CJI had mocked their beliefs. CJI Gavai later issued a clarification, saying: "I respect all religions."