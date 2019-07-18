Lawyer, judge trade barbs in Kolkata High Court

Court number 11 in Kolkata High Court witnessed high drama on Wednesday as a lawyer sparred with a judge on the court floor and even questioned its neutrality and independence.

The case being heard on Wednesday was regarding the legality of the no-confidence motion against Bidhanagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta. During the course of the arguments, lawyer and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee questioned Judge Samapti Chatterjee's integrity after she criticised the role of the ruling party in a similar Bongaon municipality incident. Justice Chatterjee had mentioned the violence on Tuesday between BJP and TMC in the Bongaon municipality after the motion of no-confidence was introduced.

Banerjee, representing the government, retorted, "Why only Bongaon, if that is so, we need say on everything. For bar election, BJP has spent Rs 20 lakh. How a judge is appointed is also known. Lots of judges have received land in Salt Lake.You don't know the ABCD of law". She then walked out of the courtroom.

Responding to the allegation, Justice Chatterjee said, "All through my life, I have worked with honesty. Nobody can question my recruitment. I have also seen some people getting important posts in the high court after working for just 10 years. Whose property has increased and in what way, we also know that. Somebody wants to give, somebody wants to take. This giving and taking is the Cut money concept." She then also left for her chamber.

Later, Banerjee went to Justice Chatterjee's chamber and apologised for her outburst.

â€• Zee Media Newsroom