Lawrence Bishnoi vs Goldy Brar gang war rocks Chandigarh after Dubai; close aide Inderpreet 'Parry' shot dead

The incident took place near the Timber Market in Sector 26, where bike-borne attackers and another unidentified accomplice opened fire on him, police said.

The gang war between Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, which earlier happened in Dubai, has now reached Chandigarh. On Monday night, leading to the killing of Inderpreet Singh, also known as Parry. Panic spread in Sector 26 on Monday night when motorcycle-borne attackers fired repeatedly at Inderpreet Singh, known as Parry, who was sitting in a moving car. Gangsters Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi group, claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

Inderpreet Parry, who suffered multiple bullet wounds on his head and body, was known to be close to gangster Goldy Brar. According to sources, Parry had been working for Brar for a long time.

The gang war between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar factions rocked Chandigarh on Monday night. Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, once a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was shot dead near the Timber Market area in Sector 26, police said.

Parry was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he was declared dead. Police said the murder appears to be part of an inter-gang conflict. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

According to officials, Parry, who faced several criminal cases in Chandigarh and Punjab, left a private club on Monday evening in an SUV. Another person, whose identity is still unknown, was inside the vehicle with him. Shortly after the SUV began moving, this person fired multiple shots at Parry from inside the vehicle. Five empty shells were recovered from the SUV.

Moments later, another vehicle trailing the SUV stopped nearby. An attacker stepped out, fired additional rounds at Parry to ensure he was dead, and fled with his accomplices. Police said more than 10 shots were fired in total.

An unverified Facebook post under the name “Hari Boxer Arzoo Bishnoi” later claimed responsibility, alleging that Parry extorted money from clubs and plotted attacks on their associates. Police are checking the authenticity of the post.

Parry had earlier been associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi group but was believed to have shifted allegiance to gangster Goldy Brar after Brar split from the Bishnoi gang.

A resident of Sector 33, Parry had several cases against him, including attempt to murder, extortion, assault, rioting, and violations of the Arms Act. His links with Bishnoi dated back to their student days at DAV College, where both were involved in student politics through the Students' Organisation of Panjab University. They had also been jailed together in an earlier case.

Parry had a long history of clashes with police. In 2011, Bishnoi and others allegedly broke into a Sector 40 house and assaulted a man. In March 2022, he was arrested, and a pistol recovered from him later led police to a Glock pistol during further questioning.