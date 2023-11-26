'It is time for your brother Salman Khan to...': Lawrence Bishnoi fire gunshots at Gippy Gerewal's Canada Bungalow

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for firing gunshots at Punjabi singer Gippy Gerewal's Vancouver Bungalow.

Gunshots rang out in Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's house on Saturday. Reportedly, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the violent act. Bishnoi posted a message on the social media platform, Facebook and took responsibility for the gunfire in the White Rock area of Vancouver, Canada.

Addressing Grewal directly on Facebook, Bishnoi stated, "Your close ties to Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can shield you from our reach."

The post also said, "No one can save you. Your flamboyant response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. We are well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

Lawrence Bishnoi is a rather famous gangster and has many criminal cases filed against him, including charges of murder and extortion. He is reportedly linked to around 700 shooters around the globe.

