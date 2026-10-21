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Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018: Jodhpur Court Connection Explained

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Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018: Jodhpur Court Connection Explained

Punjab student leader Lawrence Bishnoi became a Rajasthan gangster after 2014 and first threatened Salman Khan in Jodhpur court in 2018 over the blackbuck case after meeting Bishnoi community members in jail.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan and January 4, 2018: Jodhpur Court Connection Explained
Bishnoi's journey from Punjab campus to Jodhpur jail to threatening Salman Khan.
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Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi first threatened actor Salman Khan on January 4, 2018, at the Jodhpur court complex. Khan was there for the blackbuck poaching case hearing. That threat was the start of years of threats to Khan that continue today.

Early years in Punjab student politics

College politics was the beginning of Bishnoi's crime. In 2008, he was first taken into custody for assault during the elections at Panjab University. Till 2014, his network was limited to college violence and extortion in Punjab. In 2014, he was embroiled in two murder investigations tied to university politics. To escape Punjab Police, he fled to Jaipur in early 2014.

Shift to Rajasthan and liquor business

He spent three to four months in Jaipur. He met Amandeep, also known as Sonu, the proprietor of a liquor store, through his friend Ravinder Punia. Bishnoi shifted from violence on campuses to the sale of alcohol and firearms. He was imprisoned in Sikar after firing at Rajasthani police in May and June of 2014. Soon after, Amandeep was assassinated by the booze mafia. Bishnoi vowed revenge and his gang killed three men between 2014 and 2015 who were linked to that murder. This expanded his network in Rajasthan.

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Jodhpur jail and the Bishnoi community link

By 2017, Bishnoi had associates across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While imprisoned in Faridkot, he was involved in an extortion scheme against a doctor in Jodhpur, leading to his arrest by police in August 2017. His jail term was significant as he mingled with members of the Bishnoi community, known for their reverence for blackbucks, which were the focus of an infamous hunting case involving Khan in 1998, when Bishnoi was only 7 years old. Bishnoi's 2020 confession did not clarify his interest in the Khan case. Police suspect that discussions with fellow inmates and Khan's 2017 court appearances inspired him to target Khan for fame in Mumbai.

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