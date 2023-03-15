Lawrence Bishnoi’s enmity with Salman Khan explained: Reason behind gangster’s open threat on TV

Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan (File photo)

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in the Tihar Jail, recently issued an open threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, urging him to issue a public apology, otherwise, the actor will face “dire consequences”.

Lawrence Bishnoi said that he will break Salman Khan’s ego soon, issuing a public threat to the actor through a television interview, while he still remains in jail. Bishnoi further said that he wants Khan to apologise for insulting his community by killing a blackbuck.

Lawrence was quoted as saying, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

Reason behind enmity between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi’s henchman had claimed that he was tasked with conducting the recce of Salman Khan’s house and assassinating him due to the actor’s involvement in the black buck killing case, which dates back to 1998.

The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and the killing of a black buck during the shooting of Salman Khan’s movie Hum Sath Sath Hai, during which Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan were accused of poaching black buck.

Since the black buck killing case, Lawrence Bishnoi has issued multiple threats to Salman Khan, urging him to issue a public apology and threatening to murder him. In a recent interview with ABP News, Bishnoi said that the actor must apologise or face the consequences.

Apart from the explosive TV interview threatening Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi also made many revelations about the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Bishnoi had earlier admitted to masterminding the killing of the Punjabi singer, as part of a gang war with the Bambiha gang.

