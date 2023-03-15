Lawrence Bishnoi jail interview: Shocking revelations made by gangster on Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi and Sidhu Moosewala (File photo)

The interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail has a lot of controversies tied to it, especially raising a major question on the law and order situation of Punjab. Lawrence Bishnoi also made revelations about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Lawrence Bishnoi is considered one of the prime suspects in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, and he admitted during his television interview with ABP News that his gang member Goldy Brar was the one who was behind murdering the Punjabi singer.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote on Twitter, “Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview puts a big question mark on the Police Administration in Punjab. Lately, there was News of gang wars happening in Punjab’s Jails. Gangsters are having fun in Punjab’s Jail while #SidhuMoosewala parents are on roads for Justice.”

Here are the top revelations made by Lawrence Bishnoi on Sidhu Moosewala murder case –

Lawrence Bishnoi said during his jail interview that the murder of Sidhu Moosewala was being planned for almost a year. He said that he was aware of the planning but was not a part of it.

Bishnoi confirmed that it was his close aide Goldy Brar who had planned the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He also got a call from Canada confirming the death of the Punjabi rapper.

Bishnoi also said that the money to finance the Sidhu Moosewala murder came from the liquor trade, ransom, and other illegal activities.

The jailed gangster also said that while he has been lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi, the operations of his gang are being run by Sidhu Moosewala’s killer Goldy Brar.

Lawrence Bishnoi said that he had no problems with Moosewala before the singer’s alleged involvement in the murder of Vicky Middukhera. He said that Moosewala had a strong influence on the police due to influence from the rival gang.

Apart from major revelations on the Sidhu Moosewala murder, Lawrence Bishnoi also issued a public threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, urging him to issue a public apology regarding the black buck killing case.

