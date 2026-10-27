Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to high-security cell in Sabarmati Jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly been moved to the high-security ‘Do Sau Kholi’ block of Sabarmati Central Jail as Mumbai Police investigate the alleged network behind the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff

Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly been shifted from the ‘Dus Kholi’ enclosure to the more secure ‘Do Sau Kholi’ section of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. The reported move comes as investigators examine the alleged network connected to the October 18 firing incident in Mumbai involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Bishnoi remains in custody and investigators have not established any direct involvement by him in the firing. Police are instead examining the wider network of people allegedly involved in arranging weapons, carrying out reconnaissance and helping those linked to the attack.

What is ‘Do Sau Kholi’?

‘Do Sau Kholi’, also known as Block 200, is a specialised maximum-security section of Sabarmati Central Jail. The block houses around 200 prisoners accused or convicted in terrorism-related and other serious criminal cases. It also has inmates convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

The facility is divided into four separate sections, with around 50 inmates in each section. The arrangement is aimed at limiting movement and contact between prisoners. According to The Times of India, Bishnoi's cell measures around 7.5 feet by 11 feet.

Before this reported transfer, he was lodged in ‘Dus Kholi’, a smaller high-security enclosure meant for around 10 inmates.

Jail authorities restrict Bishnoi’s communication

Authorities have taken strict measures to limit Bishnoi's contact with people outside prison. Police have reportedly not traced any direct calls or communications originating from him during the past two years.

This is a contrast to earlier years when threatening calls, audio and video messages and interviews attributed to Bishnoi emerged while he was lodged in different jails. He has previously been held at Tihar Jail in Delhi as well as prisons in Punjab.

The restrictions are aimed at preventing him from communicating with associates or allegedly directing criminal activities from inside prison. He is reportedly under round-the-clock surveillance, with contact outside the jail largely limited to court proceedings through video conferencing and meetings with his lawyer.

Anil Pandit’s alleged role under scanner

The Tiger Shroff firing investigation has also brought attention to Anil Pandit, whose alleged role in the wider network is being examined by police. Investigators are looking into the suspected involvement of individuals who may have arranged firearms and ammunition or helped those accused of carrying out the attack.

However, the investigation has not established a direct connection between Bishnoi and the Mumbai firing incident.

Police probe network behind Tiger Shroff firing

The October 18 firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area led police to investigate possible links with members or associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The focus of the probe includes the alleged shooters, the source of the weapons and the people suspected of helping plan or facilitate the attack.

With Bishnoi already behind bars, investigators are also examining whether anyone connected to his wider network played a role in the incident. The full chain of responsibility has not yet been established.

Bishnoi follows strict routine in jail

Despite the restrictions around his movement and communication, Bishnoi is reportedly maintaining a disciplined routine inside his cell. He is said to spend time meditating and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. He reportedly observes fasts and follows a vegetarian diet.

The investigation into the Mumbai firing remains underway as police continue to establish the alleged links between the shooters, weapons suppliers and other suspected facilitators.