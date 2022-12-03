Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for gangster Raju Theth's murder in Punjab, calls it revenge killing

Gangster Raju Theth shot dead outside his house in Rajasthan's Sikar

A gangster named Raju Theth was shot dead outside his house in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Saturday morning. The shooters were allegedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Rohit Godara, said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the killing of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

Raju Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was on bail, was the rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

He used to live luxurious life and had political ambitions, police said. The gangster had shifted to Jaipur a year ago and was arrested in a case of land grab and extortion in March. He had started living in a luxurious house in the Swej farm area along with his armed bodyguards and other aides.

He used to roam around in the area with security personnel. After police took action against him and mounted pressure, he moved to Sikar, the police said.

Four assailants opened fire at Theth at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep told PTI.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed a man in blue - Raju Theth - standing at the gate of a house talking to two others, one wearing yellow and another in a jacket, when a tractor gets parked and blocks the view.

The man in blue then gets shot by one of the other two men, the CCTV visual showed. The men are joined by their acquaintances, who then fire more shots at the gangster and flee from the spot while some people come running out of the house in panic.

Soon after the murder, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying it was the revenge for Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

The murder in broad daylight created outrage in Sikar where the supporters of Theth forced the market to shut. His family members, relatives and locals assembled outside the mortuary and refused to accept the body and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

The Teja Sena, an organisation of Jat community people, gave a call of Sikar bandh on Sunday over the killing.

The state police swung into action, put up barricades and sealed borders with Haryana and Punjab. Intense checking of vehicles was being done at the border.