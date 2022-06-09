‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind sending threat letter to Salman Khan’, gangster Mahakal reveals

File photo

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, police officials claimed on Thursday.

Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble (20), an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang which is also suspected to be involved in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, made this revelation during interrogation, they said.

Mumbai Police's crime branch questioned Kamble in Pune on Thursday. Besides, he was also grilled by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with Moosewala's murder, while a Punjab police team has also landed in Pune to question him in the same case.

`Mahakal' was arrested by Pune police earlier this week.

He allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in the Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman's father, was sitting after his morning walk on Sunday.

The letter threatened that Salman Khan and his father will soon meet Moosewala's fate. A team of Mumbai Police's crime branch, led by deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar, interrogated Kamble.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in their custody, was the mastermind behind the last month's murder of Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader.

Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal had said that Kamble was part of the Bishnoi gang.

Another suspect and Kamble's close associate Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune, has been identified as a shooter in the Moosewala's murder case, police had said. He is absconding at present.

Kamble, against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, was wanted by the Pune rural police for allegedly sheltering Santosh Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune district in 2021.

