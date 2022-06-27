Sidhu Moosewala case: Lawrence Bishnoi's father tells SC 'Not getting legal assistance'

File Photo



Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's father has filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging a number of rulings, including the transit remand decision of a Delhi court, in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala. He also claimed that Punjab lawyers have shunned his son and are unwilling to defend him.

Advocate Sangram Singh Saron told a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala that they had challenged the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts and a Delhi court granting transit remand, but since no lawyer in Mansa court in Punjab is taking up Bishnoi's case, he had approached the top court.

The bench ruled that this is "totally unjustified," and that the petitioner may ask the Supreme Court to provide Bishnoi with legal assistance.

“These legal aid counsels cannot refuse the case or they would be delisted from the panel”, the bench said, asking the counsel to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide them legal aid counsel.

Saron stated that he is challenging the Delhi court's judgement for transit remand since it contradicts several orders issued by the Supreme Court in response to Bishnoi's petition.

The bench said, "The matter is in its very early stages as the Punjab Police are investigating it. At this point, this court's intervention would not be appropriate.

The bench agreed to hear the plea of Bishnoi’s father on July 11.

On June 14, a Delhi court granted Punjab Police transit remand of Bishnoi in the Moosewala death case, allowing them to take him to Punjab.

Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa region, a day after the state government reduced his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The Punjab Police has termed Bishnoi as the mastermind behind the whole plot of the killing Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi was then in the Tihar jail in Delhi.

