FBI has announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to gangster Goldy Brar's arrest, who is wanted for his alleged role in leading a transnational organised crime syndicate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has boosted its search for fugitive gangster, Satinderjeet Singh, aka Goldy Brar, by offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. The investigative agency has placed Brar on its Ten Most Wanted fugitives list for his alleged role in leading a transnational organised crime syndicate across the United States and Canada.

He was allegedly heading the North American operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group (OCG), such as murder, kidnapping, extortion and drug trafficking.

Why is the FBI searching for Goldy Brar?

According to the FBI notice, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Brar on July 1 by the US District Court in Los Angeles. He faces charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with, and attempted interference with commerce through extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.

In its notice, the FBI has also alleged that Brar managed Bishnoi's group's operations across the US and Canada, stating that the Bishnoi OCG is headquartered in India and has thousands of members and associates in North America, Europe, and Australia.

During Operation Hard Ball, several alleged associates of Goldy Brar were arrested who were involved in racketeering, targeted killings, extortion, and international narcotics trafficking.

The FBI has added Satinderjeet "Goldy Brar" Singh Jr. to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Singh is the alleged North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group (OCG), a transnational criminal syndicate that has allegedly engaged in violent crimes across the U.S. and Canada. These acts include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, human smuggling, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons: FBI — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

How can people help the FBI arrest Goldy Brar?

The US investigative agency has asked people with information about Brar's location, which can be shared with the nearest US Embassy or Consulate. People can also share tips through the FBI's official website.

Apart from this, the FBI has warned that Brar should be considered armed and dangerous and advised not to approach him directly.

(With inputs from ANI)