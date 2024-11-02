Following his remarks against infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the killing of NCP-Ajit Pawar leader Baba Siddique, independent Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav received death threats several times from different mobile numbers.

Following his remarks against infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the killing of NCP-Ajit Pawar leader Baba Siddique, independent Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav received death threats several times from different mobile numbers.

Sharing a video message on Facebbok, Yadav was heard singing a different tune. He stated, "Lawrence Bishnoi, aapko jisse marna hai mariye. Mujhe koi matlab nahi hai, mera koi lena dena nahi hai" (Lawrence Bishnoi, kill whoever you have to kill, I've nothing to do with this).

Pappu Yadav further stressed that he has no enmity with anyone. "I have no enmity with anyone. But also, there is no scope for fear in my life. If Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill me, he can do so. I'm not stopping you. Those who criticise me saying that I've got scared, they can get me killed. I want to die soon, but then, truth will disappear from India", he continued.

This comes after the independent Lok Sabha MP received continued death threats after he called Bishnoi "Do take ka apradhi", and claimed that he would wipe out the gang from the country within 24 hours.

Man who allegedly issued death threats to Pappu Yadav held in Delhi

The Bihar Police has arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly issuing death threats to Yadav, India Today has repoted. According to the police, the arrested individual, identified as Mahesh Pandey, has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi or any gang.

He has also confessed to the crime, said the police.