LAWA Global Innovations: Where Adventure Meets Passion Through a Dynamic Husband-and-Wife Duo

LAWA Global Innovations is a testament to the power of partnership and passion, offering adventure enthusiasts a gateway to explore their wildest dreams with confidence in top-notch quality and safety.

LAWA Global Innovations is more than just an adventure sports website—it's the brainchild of a dynamic husband-and-wife duo who combine military precision with creative flair to offer a truly unique platform for adventure enthusiasts.

Commander Vipul Manocha (Retd.), known in the adventure world as Victor Mic, brings over 20 years of distinguished service in the Indian Navy to the forefront of LAWA Global Innovations. His expertise in high-adrenaline activities, from mountaineering and sailing to scuba diving and triathlons, ensures that every adventure experience is meticulously curated and executed with the utmost precision and safety. Commander Manocha's transition from naval service to adventure sports reflects his passion for pushing boundaries and exploring extreme environments, which now drives the comprehensive range of experiences offered by LAWA Global Innovations.

Ashrita Manocha, founder of Move with Ash and Commander Manocha's wife, complements this precision with her vibrant energy and creative vision. As a seasoned Zumba fitness instructor, dancer, and choreographer, Ashrita brings a unique understanding of the physical demands of adventure sports and the importance of holistic preparation and well-being. Her contributions to LAWA Global Innovations ensure that every adventure is not only thrilling but also aligns with a comprehensive approach to fitness and preparation.

Together, Commander Vipul and Ashrita Manocha have created a platform that seamlessly integrates diverse adventure activities—skydiving, scuba diving, summits, trekking, cycling, and more—into one user-friendly site. LAWA Global Innovations stands out by not only connecting thrill-seekers with exhilarating experiences but also emphasizing the importance of fitness, preparation, and safety.

Their combined expertise makes LAWA Global Innovations more than just a booking platform; it’s a celebration of adventure and a testament to their commitment to enhancing the adventure sports community. With Commander Manocha’s strategic approach and Ashrita’s creative insights, the platform reflects their dedication to excellence and innovation in the adventure sports realm.

"Adventure is about pushing boundaries and exploring the extremes, and my journey from the Indian Navy to this platform reflects that passion. As pioneers in the adventure industry, our goal at LAWA Global Innovations is to bring a wide variety of activities on a single digital platform. We combine military precision with a commitment to safety and excellence to ensure every adventure is meticulously curated for the highest standards," says Commander Manocha.

Ashrita says, "Adventure is not just about the thrill; it's about preparing your body and mind to embrace it fully. Through LAWA Global Innovations, I bring my expertise in fitness and choreography to ensure that every adventure is not only exhilarating but also approached with holistic preparation and well-being in mind."

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)