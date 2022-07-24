Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Law linking Aadhaar to Voter ID card challenged in Supreme Court, Surjewala's plea to be heard tomorrow

A Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna will hear the petition challenging The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill passed last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Law linking Aadhaar to Voter ID card challenged in Supreme Court, Surjewala's plea to be heard tomorrow
Supreme Court - File Photo

The Centre’s law making it mandatory to link Aadhaar and Voter Identity Card has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The top court will hear tomorrow the petition moved by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala who has challenged the central government’s June 19 notification. 

A Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna will hear the petition which challenges The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill passed last year.

Demanding that law be scrapped, Surjewala has contended that the linking of Aadhaar to Voter ID card “infringes upon the Fundamental Right to Privacy of citizens and therefore is unconstitutional and ultra vires the Constitution of India.”

The Centre, on the other hand, has contended that linking Aadhaar to Voter IDs was critical in eliminating fake and redundant voter cards, thereby making elections more fair and transparent. 

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity".

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.