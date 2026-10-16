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Law and Order collapses in UP? Man beaten to death in broad daylight, wife, children weep Watch video

UP man Manoj Gautam was beaten to death with sticks near NH-30 in Sitapur on Thursday evening over a suspected old rivalry; police have registered a case against six and detained four.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 03:27 PM IST

Law and Order collapses in UP? Man beaten to death in broad daylight, wife, children weep Watch video
A woman and her two minor children wail in grief in Sitapur.
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On Thursday, a man in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh was fatally beaten. In a video that has since gone viral, his wife and kids were seen sobbing next to his bloody corpse. The victim has been identified as Manoj Gautam. The incident happened around 6 pm near National Highway 30 in the Kamalapur police station area.

Attack near highway

According to police, Gautam was returning from the market near Ludhaura village panchayat when he was attacked. He was apparently encircled by attackers who assaulted him with sticks. The attack left him with serious injuries. He was taken by his relatives to the Community Health Centre in Kasmanda, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. His wife and small children are shown sobbing uncontrollably next to his body as it lies on the highway in an unsettling video taken at the scene.

Old rivalry behind murder

Police suspect an old rivalry to be the reason behind the murder. The exact reason is still being investigated. Late Thursday night, police registered a case against six people. The named accused include Shubham Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Narendra Singh. Two women have also been named - Kalpana, wife of Dhirendra Singh and Sunita, wife of Dharmendra Singh. Details of the sixth accused are yet to be known. The victim's family has demanded strict action against the accused and a fair probe.

Also read: Cockroach's effigy to be burnt in Dussehra 2026, Delhi Ramlila Committee says, 'need to eliminate filth'

Police action

Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal and personnel responded to a murder incident in Ludhaura village. Sitapur Police have arrested four individuals, including three named suspects and one identified during the investigation. While tension exists in the area, the situation is under control, and authorities are interrogating the detainees to understand the circumstances of the murder.

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