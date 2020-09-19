Laungi Bhuiyan, 'second Mountain Man' from Bihar, digs canal for 30 years; Mahindra fulfills his wish with a tractor

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Laungi Bhuiyan, 'second Mountain Man' from Bihar, digs canal for 30 years; Mahindra fulfills his wish with a tractor

Can anyone forget Dashrath Manjhi, the famous Mountain Man from Bihar's Gehlaur village, who carved a path through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel? Now, very much like Manjhi, another man from Bihar has achieved another such incredulous feat. Laungi Bhuiyan from Gaya has worked alone for thirty consecutive years and dug out a three-kilometre-long canal to fight the poverty in his village.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 19, 2020, 11:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Can anyone forget Dashrath Manjhi, the famous Mountain Man from Bihar's Gehlaur village, who carved a path through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel? Now, very much like Manjhi, another man from Bihar has achieved another such incredulous feat. Laungi Bhuiyan from Gaya has worked alone for thirty consecutive years and dug out a three-kilometre-long canal to fight the poverty in his village.

 

 

According to sources, Bhuiyan's feat has filled the people of his native Kothilwa village, located on the border of Imamganj and Bankebazar block in Gaya, with pride. After his incredible work, Bhuiyan has found himself in the limelight and is being called the 'Second Dashrath Manjhi'. In the meanwhile, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to provided tractors to the man to help him in his mission.

Being notified of the incident from a freelance journalist's tweets, Anand Mahindra announced that he would provide tractors to Laungi Bhuiyan. For some background, a Twitter used named Rohin Kumar had on September 18 posted about Bhuiyan, and urged Anand Mahindra to help him with the tractor.

"Laungi Manjhi of Gaya spent 30 years of his life digging a canal. He still doesn't want anything, except a tractor. He told me that if he receives a tractor, it will be of great help. @anandmahindra I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man," the user tweeted in Hindi, tagging the Mahindra Group chairman.

In response to this, Anand Mahindra replied from his official Twitter handle, saying that it would be his honour to provide Laungi Bhuiyan with a tractor.

"It would be my honour to provide him with a tractor. As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids.  We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410?" Anand Mahindra tweeted.

 

 

Notably, Bhuiyan man has carved out a three-kilometre-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya.

"It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village," said Laungi Bhuiyan who has dug out the canal single-handedly in Gaya.

"For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back," he added.

Kothilwa village is surrounded by dense forest and mountains, about 80 km away from Gaya district headquarters. This village is marked as a refuge for Maoists. The main means of livelihood for the people here are farming and animal husbandry.

During the rainy season, the water falling from the mountains used to flow into the river which used to bother Bhuiyan following which he thought of carving out a canal. He worked hard in order to save water coming from the mountains and utilise it.

"He has been carving out the canal for the last 30 years that too single-handedly. This will benefit a large number of animals and to irrigate the fields as well. He is not doing it for his own benefit but for the entire area," said Patti Manjhi, a local.

Ram Vilas Singh, a teacher who resides here praised Bhuiyan for benefiting the villagers and their fields.

"A lot of people will benefit here. People are now getting to know him because of his work," he added. 

 

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

BTS' Jungkook accused of plagiarism: Composer Yang Joon Young claims SEVEN is based on his work, demands investigation

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE