Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Watch: West Indies spinner Zaida James gets hit on face during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

Which animal's meat is consumed most in Israel?

7 traditional dishes from Tamil Nadu you must try

7 traditional dishes from Tamil Nadu you must try

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Foods to avoid if you have thyroid

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

HomeIndia

India

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

Param Gurudev, who is a renowned sadhak of the very powerful Jain mantra Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, conducted a soul-stirring mantra sadhana on this occasion, one that takes place only once every year. Devotees were blessed with the auspicious Mantra Kalash charged with the vibrations of the sadhan

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The birth of any human being is purposeful only with the birth of humanity in our hearts”, said Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb on the occasion of his 54th Janmotsav – Manavta Mahotsav. The celebration that took place at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, off-Mumbai Nashik Highway, was attended by thousands and viewed by devotees worldwide through livestream.

Param Gurudev, who is a renowned sadhak of the very powerful Jain mantra Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, conducted a soul-stirring mantra sadhana on this occasion, one that takes place only once every year. Devotees were blessed with the auspicious Mantra Kalash charged with the vibrations of the sadhana. 

The event witnessed the launch announcement of a flagship project in Animal Healthcare Infrastructure for Maharashtra – the ‘Always Care’ Animal Care Centre – a 48,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art veterinary facility for injured, diseased and disabled stray animals and birds. The centre with be equipped with an ICU and Operation Theatre for big and small animals, physiotherapy centre, enrichment and play area, hygiene centre, emergency and isolation wards, animal food kitchen, and much more. 

Leading business and political leaders expressed their best wishes to Param Gurudev on this occasion, including Reliance Group Chairman and CEO Mukesh Ambani, Former ACP Sunil Jain, Vice President of BJP Maharashtra and State Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, SVKM Trustee Bhargav Patel, MLA Kisan Kathore, and more. 

Distinguished personalities contributing in meaningful ways to social good were conferred with the prestigious Param Awards, including, Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital; Ashishkumar Saraf, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); C.C. Dangi, President, Bharat Jain Mahamandal; Dr. M.L. Saraf, Professor Emeritus, Dept. of Orthopaedics, Bombay Hospital, & Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai; and Manish Shah, Managing Director of Manba Finance Ltd. 

The Jain scripture Shree Upasakgdashang Sutra was launched in English with authentic translation as per global transcription standards, making it the very first Jain Aagam scripture to be translated into English in the history of Sthanakwasi Jain tradition. 

A second humanitarian project, ‘Arham Autorickshaw Project’ was launched on this occasion by Parasdham’s humanitarian youth wing – Arham Yuva Seva Group. It aims to empower autorickshaw drivers by providing them an opportunity to own their very own autorickshaw without having to rent it from someone, and thereby promote self-sustenance. A successful pilot of this project in Rajkot paved the way for a larger scale of the project to be launched in Mumbai. Donors committed to sponsoring 200+ vehicles for this project, way ahead of the original target of 108 vehicles. 

A musical and theatrical masterpiece titled ‘Mantra Manav’ was staged as a part of the celebration, beautifully depicting the origination of Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra and Param Gurudev’s connection with the mantra which saved him from a life-threatening medical emergency. Param Gurudev is the founder of Parasdham, a socio-religious organisation with 100+ centres across the world. 

The event concluded with immense joy and satisfaction for a celebration that will bring smiles to the lives of millions of voiceless animals and underprivileged families in the near future. If you wish to relive the entire event online, you can visit www.parasdham.org.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

    This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

    Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

    Maharashtra government sets up commission to probe shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

    Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares plunge by 5% a day after company announces...

    Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares plunge by 5% a day after company announces...

    'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

    'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

    'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

    'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

    10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

    From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

    From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

    Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

    Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

    Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

    Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

    Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

    Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement