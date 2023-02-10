Search icon
Weather Update: Rainfall predicted in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, check latest IMD forecast

IMD has predicted isolated rainfall in northern Indian cities like Chandigarh, north Haryana, Punjab and others on February 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

According to the most recent bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department, February 10 is likely to bring isolated rain to northern cities like Chandigarh, north Haryana, and Punjab. On February 10 and in a few isolated locations on February 11, light to moderate snowfall, rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are predicted in the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad.

On February 10, the nearby Meteorological (MeT) Department station was also given a yellow warning (watch and stay updated) for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated locations in lower and mid-hills and plains. In the past 24 hours, there were a few isolated instances of light snowfall.

In the tribal Lahaul and Spiti districts, Koksar and Keylong recorded 2 cm and 1 cm of snow, respectively, and Keylong noted a minimum temperature of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius. Due to recent snowfall in the region, 132 roads, including 119 in Lahaul and Spiti, 6 in Chamba, 4 in Kullu, 2 in Kangra, and 1 in Shimla, are still shut down to vehicle traffic.

The majority of the state was experiencing an intense cold wave, with the sky remaining cloudy and the area being battered by strong, icy winds. According to the MeT office, from February 10 to 16, maximum temperatures would largely remain normal, while minimum temperatures in parts of Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla would be below average while remaining normal in the rest of the state. Rainfall would also be below average in all districts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

