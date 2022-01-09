‘No Mask, No Service’: Health Minister makes humble request to 'Honourable People of Haryana’

Haryana Latest News: In a humble request to the citizens of his state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij asked them to adopt the “No Mask, No Service” policy to defeat COVID-19 pandemic.

“An humble request to the Honorable People of Haryana to adopt ‘No Mask No Service’ policy to defeat Corona,” Health Minister of Haryana Anil Vij said in a tweet on Sunday (January 9).

Health Minister Vij informed news agency ANI that the state vaccination drive was ongoing with over 3 crores 67 lakh persons already vaccinated. Out of these, over 1 crore 52 lakh have received both doses while over 2 crore 14 lakh have received the first dose.

Currently, Haryana has 13,937 cases of COVID-19. 10,324 out of these are in home isolation. While 100 cases of Omicron variant have recovered, there are 23 active cases of the new variant. The health minister noted that “there are not many infected patients in the hospitals,” despite COVID-19 infection increasing rapidly.

The Health Minister said that he is now personally taking stock of the health service in the state, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. He reviewed the PSA Oxygen Plant in the Civil Hospital at Sector-6 of Panchkula and got it operational.

"So far, there are 84 PSA oxygen plants in government hospitals and medical colleges while 54 oxygen plants have been established in private hospitals of the state", added Vij.

According to Vij, there was an oxygen deficiency problem in the last COVID-19 wave. So we decided to install PSA oxygen plants in all the hospitals", added the Health Minister.

Vij also informed that the second genome sequencing laboratory would also be established in the state.

According to Health Minister, the state`s second genome sequencing lab will be set up in Panchkula. "With the establishment of another lab in Panchkula, there will be one laboratory each at both ends of the state. Earlier, genome sequencing has also been set up in Rohtak", he added.

(With inputs from ANI)