Coronavirus Outbreak: With 75,083 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 55.62 lakh

With over 75,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 55 lakh-mark, while the death toll is nearing the 89,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 55,62,664 cases, which include 9,75,861 active cases; 44,97,868 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 88,935 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 75,083 new COVID-19 cases and 1,053 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 12.24-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6,31,749 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,47,337 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 5,26,876 cases with 4,23,377 patients recovered, and 8,145 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,58,893 cases of which 2,89,594 have recovered and 5,135 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,49,259 positive cases so far of which 2,13,304 patients have recovered and 5,014 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,28,302 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,98,983 recovered and 4,421 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,38,633 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.