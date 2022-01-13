Lateral flow tests detect COVID from Day 3 to 8, RT-PCR diagnose up to 20 days

The RT-PCR tests are suppose to give the most authentic and accurate results till now. ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Wednesday that the lateral flow tests, including rapid-antigen and home-antigen tests, can detect COVID-19 from the third day after exposure to the virus to day eight.

On the other hand, he said that the RT-PCR test can diagnose the infection for up to 20 days. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General was speaking at a press conference. Dr Balram Bhargava said on the first day one will test negative whatever tests they undertake.

Dr Balram Bhargava said, "It takes time for the virus to grow in your system and that is known as the latent period. From day three it will be detectable in the Lateral Flow Tests and up to day eight which is the infectious period." He further explained that this was the reason why the discharge policy and home isolation policy are focusing on the seven-day period.

Pointers of what Dr Balram Bhargava said

RT-PCR test results will continue to show positive even after day eight.

This is because certain RNA particles which are non-infective will continue to be shed and cause test results to be positive.

The ICMR director-general said that for Omicron, lateral flow tests have become the backbone.

Discharge policy of COVID patients revised

Discharge policy for COVID-19 patients have been revised after categorising the severity of the disease into mild and moderate.

Mild case discharge after at least 7 days from testing positive and non-emergency for 3 successive days, no need for testing prior to discharge.

In Moderate case, if there is resolution of symptoms, patient maintains O2 saturation> 93% for 3 successive days will be discharged.