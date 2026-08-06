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Late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Abaan dies in car accident in Jhansi

Abaan Ahmed, aged 21, died after his car crashed into a divider while traveling to meet his elder brother, who is lodged in a jail in Jhansi.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

Late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Abaan dies in car accident in Jhansi
Local residents and the police helped rescue the occupants who were trapped inside the mangled vehicle.
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The youngest son of the late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday (August 6). Abaan Ahmed, reportedly aged 21, died after his car crashed into a divider while traveling to meet his elder brother, who is lodged in a jail in Jhansi. According to officials, the accident occurred in the Poonch Police Station area. Local residents and police personnel helped rescue the occupants who were trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

According to a report by NDTV, Abaan and another occupant, who has been identified as Sonu, died in the accident while three others sustained injuries. The injured persons were undergoing treatment, and their condition was not immediately known. Abaan was on his way to meet his elder brother Ali Ahmed, who is imprisoned in connection with a number of criminal cases.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy told reporters that police received information about the car crash around 10:30 am on Thursday. "Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college," he said, according to NDTV.

Atiq Ahmed, a convicted criminal and former member of parliament (MP), was shot dead alongside his brother Ashraf Ahmed by three assailants disguised as journalists in April 2023. The fatal shooting occurred on live television when the police were escorting the brothers for a medical examination. Atiq Ahmed had a long history of criminal cases, with charges including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He reportedly had more than 100 criminal cases filed against him. Atiq was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2023. Atiq's eldest son Umar Ahmed is lodged in a Lucknow jail. One of Atiq's sons, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in April 2023, weeks before the gangster-politician's murder.

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