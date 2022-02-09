Lata Mangeskhar earned 6 doctorate degree without attending school

February 6, 2022 marked the end of the golden era for the Indian entertainment and music industry. The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, aged 92, breathed her last on this day due to multiple-organ failure. The legendary singer had a successful career spanning more than seven decades.

Though Lata Mangeshkar is no more with us now, her vast immortal legacy will remain will remain with us forever. In a bid to remember the great artist, here we bring before you a lesser-known anecdote from her life. You will be surprised to know that the legendary singer did not spend more than a day in school but had six honorary doctorates in her name.

Some reports suggest that on the first day of school, Lata Mangeshkar started teaching children to sing, when the teacher stopped her from doing so. It is said that Lata Mangeshkar was so offended by this that she stopped going to school.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing and acting in her father Deenanath Mangeshkar's musical plays when she was only five. Though she never attended school, Lata Mangeshkar actually had six honorary doctorates awarded by different universities across the world for her unmatched talent.

Among them, Lata received honorary doctorates from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Shivaji University, Pune University, Khairagarh Music University, Hyderabad University and the New York University. Doctorate degree is the highest academic degree obtained from a university.

For her unparalleled contribution to music, Lata Mangeshkar was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and Bharat Ratna in 2001.