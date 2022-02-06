BJP cancels manifesto launch in Uttar Pradesh amid Lata Mangeshkar's passing away

Amid the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cancelled the launch of its manifesto for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the Assembly Poll 2022, the launch was scheduled to release by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 6.

On the passing away of India's Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, Union Minister Amit Shah along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad and others observed two minutes silence at the Lucknow party office.

Lucknow | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Adityanath, Dy CM KP Maurya & UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh observe 2-minute silence to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar



The release of BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls postponed due to demise of Lata Mangeshkar pic.twitter.com/7CKR0cItmi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92 years after she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The last rites of the singer will be performed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full State honours at 6:30 pm.

The central government has announced two-day mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

On the election front, the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.