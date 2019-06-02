‘Last time we were 40, this time it’s 52...will fight BJP every day’: Rahul Gandhi

Headlines

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

‘Last time we were 40, this time it’s 52...will fight BJP every day’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Week after offering his resignation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was back on the podium trying to inspire his party to be formidable opposition in Lok Sabha.

“I realised quickly that 40 were enough to take on BJP. This time we are 52 MPs, will fight BJP every single day,” said Rahul at the first Congress Parliamentary Party meeting of the newly-elected party lawmakers in the national capital on Saturday.

Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

“You are fighting for the right of every single member of the country,” he said, adding, “May be we will not get enough time in the house but even those two minutes would be ok to put down BJP.”

Saturday’s meet saw Sonia Gandhi being elected as the CPP leader once again. The United Progressive Alliance chairperson and former Congress chief won UP’s Rae Bareli constituency by defeating the BJP`s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. 

Congratulating his mother, Rahul wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution.”

As per reports, the lawmakers also brainstormed on the party’s strategy for the upcoming session in Parliament. Congress received a massive drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just 52 seats. The party failed to win a single seat in several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi etc. Taking moral responsibility of the defeat, Rahul decided to quit as the party chief during the Congress Working Committee meeting last Saturday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

BGMI maker Krafton to invest more in India, planning to launch more games

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

SI-UK Group's contribution to UK government's initiative for increased International student enrolment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE