‘Last time we were 40, this time it’s 52...will fight BJP every day’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Week after offering his resignation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was back on the podium trying to inspire his party to be formidable opposition in Lok Sabha.

“I realised quickly that 40 were enough to take on BJP. This time we are 52 MPs, will fight BJP every single day,” said Rahul at the first Congress Parliamentary Party meeting of the newly-elected party lawmakers in the national capital on Saturday.

“You are fighting for the right of every single member of the country,” he said, adding, “May be we will not get enough time in the house but even those two minutes would be ok to put down BJP.”

Saturday’s meet saw Sonia Gandhi being elected as the CPP leader once again. The United Progressive Alliance chairperson and former Congress chief won UP’s Rae Bareli constituency by defeating the BJP`s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes.

Congratulating his mother, Rahul wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution.”

As per reports, the lawmakers also brainstormed on the party’s strategy for the upcoming session in Parliament. Congress received a massive drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, winning just 52 seats. The party failed to win a single seat in several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi etc. Taking moral responsibility of the defeat, Rahul decided to quit as the party chief during the Congress Working Committee meeting last Saturday.