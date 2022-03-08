'Last spoke to him about 5 days ago': Anguished mother of Indian boy who joined Ukraine Army

The family of Sainikhesh Ravichandran, an Indian student who has joined the pro-Ukrainian militia Georgian National Legion, is understandably worried and anguished. Hailing from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Ravichandran is a student of the National Aerospace University in Ukraine's Kharkiv and is said to have volunteered to undergo training and joined the forces that are fighting against Russia.

When contacted, his mother, Jhansi Lakshmi told WION that she last spoke to him around five days ago. However, she added that their family was extremely anguished and not in a position to divulge any further.

According to reports, Indian Intelligence officials had recently visited the family residence near Thudiyalur, in Tamil Nadu's western district Coimbatore and apprised them of the boy having joined the Ukraine forces.

It is being said that the 21-year-old had been keen to join the Indian Armed Forces when he was in his home country. Even his social media profile shows pictures of personnel dressed in military combat gear, brandishing an assault rifle. There are also other pictures doing the rounds on social media, which seem to show the Indian student posing with the Ukrainian forces, all dressed in Military combat gear. However, WION could not independently verify the authenticity of these pictures of the boy in military fatigues.

This development comes at a time when India continues to evacuate thousands of its students from war-torn Ukraine and its contiguous nations via special flights operated by both private carriers and the Indian Air Force.