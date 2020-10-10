Last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan to take place in Patna today with full state honours

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites will be held Saturday afternoon, October 10 with full state honours.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's mortal remains arrived at Patna airport in the early hours on Saturday. The last rites will be held today afternoon, (October 10).

From 8 am Saturday, the general public will be allowed to pay their last respects, and the cremation will take place with full state honours at 1.30 pm at the Janardan Ghat in Patna.

Several leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey paid their last respect to the leader Friday evening.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet was convened on Friday to express condolences over the minister's demise. The national flag was also flown at half-mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Paswan.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening after battling a prolonged illness. He had undergone a heart surgery recently at a Delhi hospital. He was 74.

He served as a minister in governments headed by VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujaral, Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry.