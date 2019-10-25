Last metro to ply at 10 pm on Diwali, regular service for rest of the day: DMRC
For the rest of the day, metro rail services will be operational throughout the day from 6 AM on all lines and from 4:45 AM on Airport express line.
The last metro train on October 27, when Diwali is celebrated this year, will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all Metro Lines in Delhi, the DMRC said on Friday.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said metro services will run as usual for rest of the day on Sunday.
The last train on regular days departs from terminal stations at 11 pm.
"On account of Diwali, the last Metro train service on 27th October will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. Train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Sunday from 6 AM onwards on all lines and from 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line," DMRC tweeted.
The Airport Express Line, (Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), New Dellhi & Dwarka Sec-21 Metro stations of Airport Express Line) are the metro stations that the last metro line will go through.