Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday offered his condolences on the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devender Singh Rana and shared some of the fun moments spent with the BJP leader. "The terrible news from late last night isn't really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together and the memories. You have been taken from us all too soon and will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them," J-K CM posted on X.

Several political leaders expressed condolences on the passing away of the senior BJP leader. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that he is deeply shocked by the demise of Devender Singh Rana.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Sh. Devender Singh Rana Ji, MLA, Nagrota, J-K. A dedicated BJP leader and a true representative of the people of J-K. His invaluable contributions, warmth, and commitment to service will be remembered by all. This is an immense loss to our BJP family and to the people he served so selflessly. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant his loved ones strength to bear this profound loss," Tarun Chugh posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the country has lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was devoted to the welfare of the people in the union territory.In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha wrote, "I am deeply grieved to learn of the untimely demise of Devender Singh Rana. In his passing away, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was committed to the well-being of the people of J-K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Mufti said on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and sitting MLA of Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 59. Rana is the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emerged victorious from the Nagrota, defeating his rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).