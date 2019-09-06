Last '15 minutes': ISRO chief K Sivan says moments before Chandrayaan-2 landing going to be terrifying

Describing their situation ahead of the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2, which will attempt a soft landing on moon in the early hours of Saturday (September 7 between 1:30 am - 2:30 am), K Sivan said that it is going to be 'terrifying 15 minutes' when the lander and rover will finally land on moon.

ISRO chief K Sivan further said that the soft landing on the moon is something which they have never attempted, therefore, the final leg of Chandrayaan-2 journey is going to be very tricky.

Ever wondered about Pragyan's different parts and how it functions?

The final 35 km (approx) distance of Chandrayaan-2 when it will be moments away from attempting a soft landing on the moon tonight is going to be very tricky, ISRO chief said.

ISRO Chief K Sivan also said that Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 will reach the moon at a place where no one else has gone before and expressed confidence about its soft landing.

"We're going to land at a place where no one else has gone before. We're confident about the soft landing. We're waiting for tonight," said Sivan.

The Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing in the South Polar region of the moon early on Saturday.

Sivan said that he is confident about the safe and successful landing of the spacecraft on the moon.

"We have done our jobs very well, now we are waiting for tonight's result. This would be a big event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be coming tonight to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.