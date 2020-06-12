Lashkar terrorist nabbed in J&K's Shopian, arms and ammunition recovered

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was nabbed by security forces on Friday in the Khojpura Reban village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. He has been identified as Zakir Khan, son of Md Yusuf Khan and a resident of Shopian.

He was arrested after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received a specific input about his involvement in terror-related activities following which, a raid was conducted in Khojpura area of the district early on Friday. He reportedly joined terrorist ranks recently and was to become active in terrorism.

The police also recovered a pistol, 2 magazines, and 9 mm ammunition along with other items from his possession.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

More than 20 active terrorists have been arrested this year by security forces till now.

(With inputs from Zee Media's Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain)