Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir 's Budgam; details inside

One terrorist was killed in a joint security operation in Korag, Yousmarg, Budgam. Officials identified him as LeT operative Sulaiman Shah alias Musa; however, the Army did not name him.

A joint security operation in the Korag area of Yousmarg in central Kashmir’s Budgam district led to the killing of one suspected terrorist on Tuesday. The encounter broke out after security forces launched a joint search operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

One terrorist killed in Kashmir's Budgam

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg.”

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised. Operation is in progress,” it added.

Officials identified the slain terrorist as Sulaiman Shah alias Musa, allegedly a senior/most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative. However, the Army's official statement did not name him.

According to officials, Musa was allegedly involved in several attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range and had escaped an earlier encounter in the Yousmarg hills on September 5, during which his associate Yasir was killed.

Security forces launched a search operation after receiving specific intelligence inputs about terrorist activity. The operation involved the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF. During the search, troops noticed suspicious movement and challenged the suspected terrorists. The terrorists allegedly opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

J&K recent past operation

Meanwhile, the latest operation comes amid continued counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, two Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an operation in Udhampur district, while a suspect was detained.

The Army said the operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sohan’, was launched after confirmed inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Brattal area. Security forces recovered an AK assault rifle, an M4 carbine, a Glock pistol and four grenades from the slain terrorists, according to the J&K Police. The Army’s White Knight Corps, J&K Police and CRPF carried out the operation.

(With inputs from agencies)