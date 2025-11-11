Lashkar-e-Taiba behind Delhi Red Fort blast? Viral post makes SHOCKING claim, 'Indian capital was attacked...';

Hours after the high-intensity car blast near Delhi's Red Fort area that claimed 9 lives, a social media post claiming responsibility of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) went viral. Authorities are investigating the blast, and are yet to confirm the terror-link behind the blast .

Hours after the high-intensity car blast near Delhi's Red Fort area that claimed 9 lives, a social media post claiming responsibility of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) went viral. Authorities are investigating the blast, and are yet to confirm the terror-link behind the blast or any involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or Pakistan-based group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

What did the post said?

As per Times Now, a post is circulating widely on social media platforms late Monday evening, stated, “The Indian capital, New Delhi, was attacked today, November 10, 2025, at 5 pm by the brave and fierce Tigers of Lashkar-e-Taiba. This assault was in retaliation for the martyrdom at Bilal mosque in Kashmir a few months ago, where over fifty Hindu Banias were killed. Praise be to God. Lashkar-e-Taiba vows to take revenge for every brick of mosques and reach every temple. The fight will continue until Kashmir is free and India is destroyed.”

DNA India can not independently verify it.