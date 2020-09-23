Headlines

Laser-guided ATGM successfully test-fired, Rajnath Singh says India proud of DRDO

The missile has been developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 05:27 PM IST

Laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry said the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km during the tests.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful test-firing of the Laser-guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges.

"Congratulations to DRDO for successfully conducting test firing of Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO, which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future," Singh tweeted.

The missile has been developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.

"Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy. The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun," stated the release from Defence Ministry.

