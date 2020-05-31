'Larger debate' in Nepal parliament delays constitutional amendment on new map; India takes note

India has taken note of the "larger debate" in Nepal that has delayed the amendment of the Nepali constitution to give legal backing to the new controversial map. The new Nepal map released last week shows Indian territories Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura as its own.

Indian government sources said while they are "carefully following" developments in Nepal, the border issue is "sensitive by nature and requires trust and confidence to be resolved to mutual satisfaction."

Reacting on development on delay in the amendment to the constitution, sources said, "We note that there is a larger ongoing debate on this matter in Nepal" which "underlines the seriousness of this issue and demonstrates the value being attached to relations between Nepal and India."

No reason has been given why Constitution Amendment Bill for Nepal Map was removed from Nepal's House of Representatives agenda. The initiative was taken by the government with the opposition Nepal Congress yet to endorse it in its central committee meeting.

"The decision on the amendment to update the map will be made at the forthcoming Central Working Committee meeting. We requested that amendment be put on hold for time being," Krishna Prasad Situala of Nepali Congress was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.

Nepal Law Minister Dr. Shivamaya Tumbahangphe was to present the 'Constitution of Nepal Second Amendment Bill 2077' in Wednesday's meet of the Parliament.

Earlier this month, Nepali President addressing the joint session of the Parliament said the new maps of the country will be published that will show all areas it considers its own.

The ongoing dispute is not new and dates back to 1816 when under the Treaty of Sugauli, King of Nepal lost parts of its territory to the British, including Kalapani and Lipulekh.

The development comes even as Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has said an increase in a number of COVID-19 cases in the country is due to the unchecked inflow of people from India.