Language row in Tamil Nadu: DMK opposes 3-language formula, alleges 'imposition' of Hindi

Headlines

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

Language row in Tamil Nadu: DMK opposes 3-language formula, alleges 'imposition' of Hindi

The draft education policy prepared by the Kasturirangan Committee recommends three language formula in schools.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 08:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu on Saturday over the new Draft Education Policy of the Central Government that has recommended a three language formula with political parties opposing "imposition" of Hindi in the state.

Leaders cutting across party lines said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition.

The comments came in the wake of the draft education policy prepared by the Kasturirangan Committee, released Friday which spoke of continuation of the three language formula in the schools.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member T Siva said any attempt to "force" Hindi language on the people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by them. "We are ready to face any consequences to stop the Hindi language from being forced on the people here," he said.

TNCC president KS Alagiri said people of Tamil Nadu will not allow the imposition of Hindi in the state. He said Congress was not opposed to any language and it was up to the students to learn any language of their choice.

MDMK president Vaiko warned that a language war will break out if any attempt is made to impose language in Tamil Nadu while a rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran said any such proposal would destroy Indian's pluralism and make Tamils second class citizens.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said, "I have acted in many Hindi films. However, in my opinion, Hindi should not be imposed on anyone."

In the Draft National Education Policy 2019, the three language formula recommends inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in the non-Hindi state, while the Hindi-speaking states should include English and Indian language from other parts of India.

The draft policy said multilingualism is a necessity of India as of much of the developed world and must be considered a boon and an opportunity for learning and expanding one's horizons rather than a burden.

Children learn languages extremely quickly when immersed early and multilingual children in studies around the world have also been found to learn faster and be placed better later in life than those who are unilingual, it said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi to your brother on August 31?

Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic post, says 'I fear no hell' after Shah Rukh Khan's 'baap-bete' line from Jawan goes viral

G20 Long Weekend: 5 getaway resorts near Delhi for a weekend escape

Essential tax due dates for September 2023 to keep your finances in order

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE