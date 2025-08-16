Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

At least 2 have died as landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W), says BMC, ANI reported. 2 people are reportedly injured.

At least 2 have died as landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W), says BMC, ANI reported. The deaceased ar identified as Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50). 2 people, Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20) are reportedly injured. The victims, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital.

(more details awaited)