Landslide hits village in Kerala’s Idukki district; three bodies found, rescue ops underway

Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at Kanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday, August 29, 2022 | PTI

A landslide hit a village in Kerala's Idukki district on Monday morning after continued heavy rains in the region. Three bodies have been recovered. Two people are missing as search is underway. The landslide hit a a house at Kanjar village near Thodupuzha in the district at around 2:30 am, police said.

"Three bodies found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district earlier this morning. Search operation underway," ANI reported.

Three bodies have reportedly been recovered, while rescue personnel are invovled in search of the missing people. Heavy rains have been battering the hilly regions of Kerala for the past two days.

(With inputs from agencies)