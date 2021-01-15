You won't be able to call a mobile number from today without prefixing '0', here's why

New Delhi: From Friday (January 15), the way of calling from any landline phone to a mobile number is changing completely. According to the new rules, now to call a mobile number from a landline phone, zero will have to be prefixed. This will allow telecom service provider companies to create more numbers.

In this regard, a circular was also issued by the Telecom Department on November 20 last year. The circular stated that the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to change the way of dialling a number from landline to mobile have been accepted. This facility is currently available for calls outside your area.

While the move will not benefit users directly, it has been implemented so that the numbering resource can be freed amid a steady increase in the number of mobile users and a decline in the number of fixed-line users. With this change in the way of dialling, telecom companies will get the facility to create 254.4 crore additional numbers for mobile services. This will help in meeting future needs. After this, companies will also be able to issue new numbers. Therefore, this rule will benefit users in the long run, because at one time they will use these numbering resources.

Notably, TRAI's recommendation to implement the rule also came with the intention of freeing the numbering resource. As the number of new mobile users is set to move at a rapid pace due to falling prices of 4G smartphones, the rule will be a good thing for users in the long run.

DoT had directed all telecom operators to inform their landline customers about the same in November. At that time, the rule was said to be in force from 1 January 2021.

Mobile number can be 11 digits

In future, telecom companies can also issue 11-digit mobile numbers. At present, the number of mobile subscribers in the country is increasing rapidly, due to which the availability of 10-digit mobile numbers is also falling. In such a situation, the use of zero will make the road ahead much easier.

When contacted, PK Purwar, chairman and managing director of state-run telecom company BSNL, said that it has been started to make customers aware of it.