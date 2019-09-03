Lander splits from orbiter, 2 more stunts to go

The separation of the Vikram lander from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter took place on Monday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The event commenced at 13.15 pm (IST). After this, there will be two de-orbiting manoeuvres to prepare for Vikram's landing in the south polar lunar region.

The lander is currently located in an orbit of 119km x 127km, while the orbiter continues to circle the moon in its existing orbit.

The orbiter and lander are being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, with help from the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennae at Bylalu near the Karnataka capital. All the systems of the orbiter and lander are healthy.

As per the tentative plan the first de-orbiting will take place on Tuesday between 9 am and 10 am and the second on Wednesday between 3 pm and 4 pm.

The powered descent will begin on September 7, followed by Vikram's touchdown the same afternoon.

The final manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 was conducted on Sunday evening.

ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has noted that the parameters of the orbiter, lander and rover are in good condition.

The rover, Pragyan, integrated with the lander, is a six-wheeled AI-powered vehicle. Its names translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit.