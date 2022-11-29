Land Rover Restoration Fraud On The Rise

The Land Rover Defender parts import industry is mired in controversy. A recent case involving massive restoration fraud hailing out Pierce County, Washington underscores the crisis in the Land Rover restoration industry.

Land Rover Defenders were sold in U.S. from the early 1990s through 1997. Changes to DOT regulations for later models required side-impact door beams and front-seat airbags. These are safety modification that Land Rover (now owned by an Indian conglomerate) chose not to install, given that Defenders were low production vehicles. Due to its ultra-rugged reputation and its resemblance to classic Land Rovers of yesteryear, the Defender remains in high demand today. The Land Rover Defender remained cosmetically similar throughout its production run, making it difficult for people to distinguish between a legal 1988 Defender and an illegal 1998 Defender with older VIN numbers. Many dishonest restoration outfits take advantage of these similarities to lure in customers for restoration projects that are in violation of state and federal laws. Defenders Northwest, LLC out of Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Washington is alleged to be such a shop by the victims who recently sued the small shop and its owners, Michele Hall and Brian Troy Hall.

The eponymous British brand, Land Rover, and its vintage cult Safari truck, Defender are at the forefront of restoration bad actors. The victims are usually collectors and Land Rover enthusiasts. One such incident illustrates that there is need for new, better regulations and uniformity of rules. It has been flagged in recent news https://www.theodysseyonline.com/washington-land-rover-restoration-shop-faces-7-figure-fraud-charges, https://www.apnnews.com/gig-harbor-washington-defenders-northwest-llc-accused-of-running-car-restoration-scam/, https://intpolicydigest.org/a-lawsuit-roils-the-defender-world/

Many of the sad stories of customers getting ripped-off get discussed in popular Defender forums such as www.landroverforums.com, www.defendersource.com, www.nas-row.com, and many others. There are also many companies that offer parts and restoration services for Defender enthusiasts. In April, 2022, the Robb Report selected 7 of the top Land Rover Defender restoration companies. These include Himalaya, ECD Automotive Design, Arkonic Ltd., Osprey Custom Cars, and a few others. Missing from the list for good reason is a Gig Harbor, Washington company that many of the Land Rover Defender aficionados don’t know much about – Defenders Northwest, LLC owned by Gig Harbor locals, Michele and Brian Hall.

A major lawsuit alleging fraud was just filed against them and Defenders Northwest LLC, sending an earthquake throughout the Land Rover Defender community. The legal documents filed explain that Brian Hall and Michele Hall, and their company, Defenders Northwest, LLC of Gig Harbor, Washington not only engage in import of gray market and banned (contraband) Land Rover Defender parts, but are actually scamming people by taking on restoration projects to steel customers’ cars and money, subsequently browbeating them with bogus claims for storage and phantom fees.

The lengthy legal documents filed in state court, meticulously describe how two swindlers with the help of some consultants orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to cheat their customers in excess of 6 figures. Defenders Northwest markets its purported services through its web site www.defenersnorthwest and various online discussion forums, auto shows, and social media.

Based in a sleepy small town, Gig Harbor, Washington, the alleged fraudsters who had filed for personal bankruptcy set up a repair and parts sales shop that prays on unsuspecting vintage Land Rover Defender enthusiasts. The couple’s web site claims to provide parts and restoration services to the tightly-knit Land Rover Defender community. The voluminous lawsuit is rife with grave civil and criminal allegations that the Gig Harbor couple with the aid of their part-time lawyer and consultant stole a vintage Land Rover they were contracted to restore. Allegedly, Brian Hall and his wife, Michele Hall, kept running the scam for years, sending fraudulent invoices while making up excuses why the owners’ vehicles cannot be delivered. Brian Hall claimed that his shop was targeted for multiple burglaries and vandalism; then, Brian Hall claimed that COVID-19 delays and sudden phantom electrical problems led to more delays. Just like other fraudsters and Ponzi scheme operators, Brian Hall and Michele Hall were spiraling out of control when they ran out of lies and excuses to cover up their scheme.

According to various publication and legal documents, the projects entrusted to Defenders Northwest, Brian Hall and Michele Hall were leveraged to obtain sponsored parts for the famous Las Vegas based SEMA auto show without the customers’ permission. SEMA is a trade industry event for the automotive specialty equipment manufacturers to display alongside automotive manufacturers to debut new, innovative products, and connect with industry buyers from all over the world. According to the legal documents we reviewed, the restoration project, which ran up to mid-six figures of unaccounted fees and fabricated invoices, was a carefully orchestrated fraud, when finally Brian Hall and Michele and their part time lawyer, Shawn Harju refused to deliver the vehicle, demanding more money (after admitting there was nothing owed) and a full release points our attorney, Alessandro Assanti of A. G. Assanti.

Land Rover Defender repair and restoration business is already controversial and is watched by Homeland Security Investigators and Customs & Border Protection. Defender vehicles were banned from being imported into the U.S. Restored vintage Land Rover Defenders are often sold for high dollars that rival Mercedes SUVs and fall into the hands of wealthy off-road adventurers.

The court documents examined by reporters allege that Defenders Northwest and Brian and Michele Hall operate an illegal restoration business that caters to customers who pay extra to register banned vehicles by using industry loopholes. Moreover, the court documents show that fraud in the restoration industry is ubiquitous and ought to be a priority for law enforcement.

Brian Troy Hall, according to his LinkedIn profile,(https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianthall/) was a sales and marketing manager at the Black & Decker, Inc. before he and Michele A. Hall launched their importation and sales of ROW-vintage and legacy Land Rover Defender parts, vehicles, and restoration services business. Neither Mr. Hall nor his wife responded to requests for comment to this story.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)